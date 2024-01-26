On Friday morning (Jan. 26, 2024) at 10:41 a.m., an adult female was shot and killed in the parking lot of Costco, located in the 1100 block of Andover Park East.

Upon arrival, Tukwila Police officers administered life-saving measures.

However, the female sadly died at the scene as a result of her wound while being treated by medical personnel.

After the shooting, the male suspect fled in a white vehicle in an unknown direction on Andover Park East.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available,” Tukwila Police said.

No further details have been released, but word is that Costco has closed due to this tragic incident.

If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…