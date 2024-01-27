On Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, Des Moines Police responded and collaborated with the owner of a stolen car, which led to a successful recovery within hours.

Working closely with the stolen car’s owner, police were able to track and locate the vehicle in a neighborhood apartment complex.

The suspect – who had outstanding warrants – including a no-bail escape from the Department of Corrections community custody, was safely apprehended.

“Kudos to our dedicated Patrol Teams for their unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe! police said. “By swiftly taking action, our team ensured that a career criminal is off the streets, facing the consequences of their actions.”

Police said that the stolen car was successfully reunited with its rightful owner.

“Thank you to our Patrol Teams for their relentless efforts in the ongoing fight against crime!” police added.

Photos courtesy Des Moines Police Department.