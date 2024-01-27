‘Get Ready King County’ – a free emergency planning class – will be held at the Des Moines Police Department on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024.

This is a FREE class that can help everyone prepare for emergencies.

Here’s more info:

FREE Emergency Planning Class for EVERYONE!
Make a plan! The 1st step in Emergency Preparedness!

To Register, email Shannon Kirchberg, Director of Emergency Management at [email protected] or call 206-870-6562.

Prepare for:

  1. Get alerts and know what to do.
  2. Make a plan to protect your people.
  3. Pack a Go Bag with things you need.
  4. Build an Emergency Supply Kit.
  5. Help friends and neighbors get ready.
  6. Learn more with additional resources
  7. Prepare for local hazards.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/689871486640418/

Event details:

  • WHAT: FREE EMERGENCY PLANNING CLASS!
  • WHEN: Saturday, March 2, 2024: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Des Moines Police Department, 21900 11th Ave S., Des Moines, WA: