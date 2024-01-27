‘Get Ready King County’ – a free emergency planning class – will be held at the Des Moines Police Department on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024.
This is a FREE class that can help everyone prepare for emergencies.
Here’s more info:
FREE Emergency Planning Class for EVERYONE!
Make a plan! The 1st step in Emergency Preparedness!
To Register, email Shannon Kirchberg, Director of Emergency Management at [email protected] or call 206-870-6562.
Prepare for:
- Get alerts and know what to do.
- Make a plan to protect your people.
- Pack a Go Bag with things you need.
- Build an Emergency Supply Kit.
- Help friends and neighbors get ready.
- Learn more with additional resources
- Prepare for local hazards.
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/689871486640418/
Event details:
- WHAT: FREE EMERGENCY PLANNING CLASS!
- WHEN: Saturday, March 2, 2024: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Des Moines Police Department, 21900 11th Ave S., Des Moines, WA:
