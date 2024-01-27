‘Get Ready King County’ – a free emergency planning class – will be held at the Des Moines Police Department on Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024.

This is a FREE class that can help everyone prepare for emergencies.

Here’s more info:

FREE Emergency Planning Class for EVERYONE!

Make a plan! The 1st step in Emergency Preparedness!

To Register, email Shannon Kirchberg, Director of Emergency Management at [email protected] or call 206-870-6562.

Prepare for:

Get alerts and know what to do. Make a plan to protect your people. Pack a Go Bag with things you need. Build an Emergency Supply Kit. Help friends and neighbors get ready. Learn more with additional resources Prepare for local hazards.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/689871486640418/

Event details:

WHAT: FREE EMERGENCY PLANNING CLASS!

WHEN: Saturday, March 2, 2024: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Police Department, 21900 11th Ave S., Des Moines, WA: