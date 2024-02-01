The Des Moines Farmers Market Board of Directors this week announced that market Manager Susie Novak will be leaving and “moving on to new adventures.”

Novak’s tenure as market Manager was marked by her dedication and resilience, particularly during the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Novak had served as market Manager since March, 2018.

“We, the Board of Directors for the Des Moines Farmers Market would like to take a moment to thank Susie for the monumental work it took to keep the market open through the Covid years and for all of the fun and joyful activities she brought to the market,” the Board said in a statement. “She will be missed!”

The Board added that with a strong history of amazing market managers, the next market manager “will need to be a dynamic individual that is able to continue on with the market’s upward trajectory, someone willing to lean in and take the Market to the next level.”

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for this part time contract job, which pays $25-$30 per hour, you can do so with the link below: