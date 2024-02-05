Both directions of SR 516/South Kent Des Moines Road will close near 16th Avenue South from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily this Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 7-8, for tree removal.

A signed detour will guide people traveling in the area around the closure. Local access along SR 516 will be permitted.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation installed a new culvert last fall that restored natural stream conditions in Barnes Creek where it passes beneath SR 516. The old culvert at this location blocked fish from swimming upstream.

On Feb. 7-8, tree crews will complete removal work that began last fall near the new culvert.

