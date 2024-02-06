As 2024 begins, Highline Schools Foundation is entering their 25th year, and announced this week that they have now provided $16.5 million in support to Highline Public Schools.

“The Foundation began in 1999 as a group of volunteers wanting to make a difference for the students in Highline Public Schools,” said Laurie Baur, President of Highline Schools Foundation’s Board. “While we’ve grown exponentially since that time, it’s still volunteers who guide the organization through our Board, who read our grant and scholarship applications, and who help our small and dedicated staff deliver the impact we’ve promised. Supporting our students, teachers and families is such a meaningful cause that enriches our entire region.”

Highline Schools Foundation’s mission is to unite community support for innovative and equitable learning across Highline Public Schools, with a vision of nurturing and supporting the potential of every student. The work is divided into three main areas:

Since 1999, the Foundation has provided more than $1.5 million in teacher grants.

HSF awards Excel and Impact Grants to teachers and staff to support innovation in the classroom and equitable learning opportunities. Since 1999, the Foundation has provided more than $1.5 million in teacher grants. Support for the Future: We award a variety of scholarships to Highline Public Schools graduates attending 2- and 4- year colleges, universities and trade schools. Recent awards have also included support for students moving directly into civil service. Since 1999, the Foundation has awarded $2.2 million in scholarships.

We award a variety of scholarships to Highline Public Schools graduates attending 2- and 4- year colleges, universities and trade schools. Recent awards have also included support for students moving directly into civil service. Since 1999, the Foundation has awarded $2.2 million in scholarships. Student and Family Support: We work with the Social Work teams and school staff to provide resources for students in need, including backpacks and school supplies, food, shoes, coats and clothing. Since 1999, the Foundation has provided thousands of students with the things they need to be able to show up to school ready to learn. Since 1999, the Foundation has provided nearly $500,000 in student and family support.

Outside of these areas, the Foundation is also a gateway of support for funders to provide grants and other funds to the district for investments in areas like professional development, STEM education, technology advances, career and technical education, college campus visits, and career pathway support, among so many others. The fiscal sponsorship program at the Foundation allows interested community members to raise funds to support specific schools or projects, as well.

“We’re so grateful for the community of support that fuels our work, and so grateful to be able to support the incredible educators, students, families and communities of Highline Public Schools” said Fred Swanson, Executive Director of the Foundation. “25 years and $16.5 million is an amazing milestone, and our work will only grow from here.”

The Foundation is kicking off the year with a special 25th Anniversary campaign, with a goal to raise $25,000 by the end of the school year.

“You can support our efforts with a gift to the foundation, or purchase limited edition 25th anniversary swag with the proceeds benefitting the Foundation.”

You can donate and find a link to purchase items at:

