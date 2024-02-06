Behold the extraordinary – the Highline Heritage Museum invites all to the “Sasquatch: Gevin Booth Collection Exhibit,” from February to July 2024.

Step your big feet into an immersive journey through the mysterious realms of Sasquatch.

Explore rare artifacts, gripping stories, and captivating evidence, all curated from the fascinating Gevin Booth Collection.

“Join us onsite at the Highline Heritage Museum for an unforgettable encounter with the legendary creature.”

Gevin Booth is a local Artist who is also a filmmaker, director, producer and man about B-Town – learn more about him here.

Learn more about this exhibit here.