EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s next Public Safety Roundtable* will be held via Zoom this Thursday night, Feb. 8, 2024, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

This is a quarterly meeting for those interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about public safety issues impacting our Southwest King County Business Community.

“Join us to hear from Police and Fire Chiefs or their representatives from Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila with a special feature from the LEAD Defender group,” organizers said.

“Thank you for engaging with us and being part of our community.”