The City of Des Moines Arts Commission is seeking Artists to create imagery for utility boxes located in various locations around the City of Des Moines.

This opportunity is open to visual artists, residing in our region, working in any medium, as long as the final artwork can be translated and digitally reproduced on a 2-dimensional vinyl wrap.

This program will provide professional artists with the ability to enhance the community with art and provide the community with vibrant artwork throughout the City and assist in reducing vandalism and graffiti on utility boxes that are often targeted.

The City of Des Moines is looking for up to five artists to create a single artwork design that will be wrapped on up to four utility boxes at one location.

Artists will be paid $500 for an approved final design and licensing rights.

The City of Des Moines will be responsible for fabrication and installations of the final product. New work is not required to apply for this call.

The Des Moines Arts Commission strongly encourages women, people of color, LGBT individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, foreign-born residents, and veterans to apply.

The entry deadline is Feb. 29, 2024.

About the Des Moines Arts Commission

“The Des Moines Arts Commission is a volunteer-based commission of community members located in the City of Des Moines, WA. We are dedicated to establishing Des Moines as a center for the arts. Our goal is to connect the community to art events and opportunities that will further enrich their lives and improve diversity and access to the city through the arts. “We want Des Moines to be recognized for its advancement of vibrant arts and culture.”