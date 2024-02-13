Brittany Shelton and Barry Mantelli are your Burien neighbors offering highly rated, pet services for a variety of pets.

Ask around and you’ll find that they have a strong reputation for reliability, service and above and beyond care of all sorts of pets from standard to exotic. Chickens? Reptiles? Rodents? Exotic birds? The list is extensive, just ask!

Their list of offerings is also extensive; it includes:

Petsitting

Dog walking

Support services from dietary to infrared, including fluids and injections to hospice.

Along with offering carefully curated playdates with amicable dogs, they can offer individual training and even pet taxi services.

They believe all their clients’ pets are self-expressed individuals and seek to treat them as beloved family.

Don’t take it from us – check out their Google reviews:

Like client Chris G. says:

“…stop… you don’t need to look anywhere else.”

You can also follow them on their very popular instagram page @sitnstaypets where you can see daily pet adventures, birthdays and extras that are highly engaging, like these pics (click arrows or swipe images to view slideshow):

Both Brittany and Barry are committed to treating your pets and your home as they would their own. Cleanliness, respect and authentic caring are hallmarks of their business trusted in Burien, Normandy Park and North Hill Des Moines. By concentrating on this hyperlocal area, they bring efficiency to pour their time into your pets, not traffic!

Right now Sit ’n Stay has a few rare openings for new clients. If you are in need of a caring and well loved pet surrogate, who can deliver just what your pet needs, call or click today. You’re sure to discover the difference you and your pet will appreciate.

Sit ‘N Stay Petsitting SERVICES BURIEN, NORMANDY PARK, AND NORTH HILL DES MOINES. Website: https://sitnstaypets.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sitnstaypets Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Sitnstaypets/ Phone: (206) 370-0169 Contact: https://sitnstaypets.com/contact

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].