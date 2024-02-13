SAVE THE DATE : Local nonprofit Hospitality House will be holding its annual ‘Spring Fling’ fundraiser to continue providing support to women experiencing homelessness on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024.

This event – being held at St. Francis of Assisi Unity Place – will include dinner, drinks, dessert dash, music, live and silent auctions and more.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Click the link below to purchase your tickets now!

Tickets available until March 19, 2024.

Donate to the Auction

“To make our Spring Fling as successful as possible, we need your help!”

If you have an item to contribute to their live, silent, or online auction, please use the link below to fill out a donation form, or navigate to the Donate an Auction Item page.

Some items they’re seeking include:

A vacation slot at your timeshare or Airbnb

Tickets to a sporting event, show, or experience

Gift cards you found in your wallet

Art that doesn’t have a place on your walls

A certificate for a valuable service

And so much more!

St. Francis of Assisi Unity Place is located at 15216 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s creation in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!