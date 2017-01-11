Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair at Sea-Tac Airport on Jan. 17

JOBS: HMSHost holding Restaurant Job Fair at Sea-Tac Airport on Jan. 17

HMSHOST TO HOST JOB FAIR JAN. 17 FOR VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS

AT SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

Multiple opportunities available! Interview directly with hiring managers!

WHO: HMSHost at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

WHAT: Job Fair – HMSHost is seeking to fill restaurant positions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Positions available include Starbucks Baristas, Sous Chef, and Management positions.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 17th, 2017, 10am – 1pm

WHERE: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98158. Room # – MT 272 2F (head towards pre-security Starbucks and you should see the signs) Interviews on site. Immediate hires.

Apply online prior to Job Fair: www.hmshost.com/careers

Onsite Contact: Allison Newsham, [email protected] – 206.433.5644

For media inquiries about HMSHost, please contact Sarah Cody at [email protected] or 240-694-4403.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe, including 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $2.8 billion and employs more than 37,000 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of around €4.3 billion in 2015, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,200 stores in over 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. We can also be found on Facebook atfb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost.

EOE | Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity | DFWP | Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

