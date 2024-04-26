From our friends at WABI Burien:

The Des Moines Waterland Walkers April Walk will be this Saturday, April 27, 2024 – International Sculpture Day!

Date & Time: Saturday, April 27, 2024. 11:30 a.m.

Place: Des Moines Library, 21620 11th Ave S. in Des Moines

The library is open on Saturdays, but there should be plenty of parking in that lot or the City Hall lot next door. There’s also street parking on 11th near the library.

Route: There are a number of sculptures scattered throughout Des Moines and we will explore some of them. We’ll start by looking at the sculptures at the libraryand at City Hall and then walk down 216th Street to Marine View Drive and Big Catch Plaza.

From there, we’ll head down to the marina and check out the sculptures along the way.

We’ll head back on 7th and will end up at 1:00 at the George C Scott Studio at 22220 7th Ave S. The studio will be open and will feature small sculpture displays, craft projects, and hands-on glass-making projects. Fred Andrews with the Des Moines Arts Commission will be available at the studio to answer any questions we may have.

After we visit the studio, we’ll walk back to 216th and up the hill to return to the library.

Walkers who would prefer to avoid the hill on the way back can park in Big Catch Plaza (the plaza with the Dollar Tree store) at the corner of 216th and Marine View Drive and meet the walking group in the parking lot near the Big Catch sculpture around 11:50.

This walk is mostly flat on paved surfaces except for a hill at the end. There’s plenty of room to spread out so everyone can walk at their own pace. Four-legged friends are welcome to join us as well.

If you have any questions or need help finding us the day of the walk, please text or call Anna Martin at (206) 501-5726.