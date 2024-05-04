A King County Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict in the Triple Homicide case that occurred on Sept. 26, 2021, outside a sports pub along Pacific Highway South in Des Moines.

As we previously reported, this case gained national attention when a judge prohibited the defense’s request to use AI-enhanced video as trial evidence.

The Des Moines Police Department acknowledges the efforts of the detectives and prosecutors involved in securing the conviction of the suspect responsible for the tragic loss of lives in this event. Detective West and the entire investigations unit played a key role in this complex investigation.

Police also commend the legal professionals at the King County Prosecutor’s Office for presenting a compelling case to the jury.

“Senseless acts of violence shake our sense of community safety. Law enforcement professionals are committed to holding criminals accountable for their actions. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of Des Moines Police Department personnel, our partner agencies, and the jurors who devoted their time and attention to return a guilty verdict in this case,” said Police Chief Tim Gately.