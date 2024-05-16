South King Fire wants YOU to join them in celebrating 75 years, and they’ll be holding two Open Houses next month – on Saturday, June 8, and Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Here’s more info:

“South King Fire has come a long way since its inception 75 years ago, starting with just one fire engine and a handful of dedicated volunteers.

“Over the years, we expanded through mergers with five neighboring fire districts.

“Today, South King Fire has seven fire stations and more than 150 firefighters serving a growing population of over 160,000 residents across Des Moines, Federal Way, and unincorporated King County.

“Save the date and join us at one of our 75th-anniversary open houses:

“• Saturday, June 8, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Station 67, 2238 S. 223rd Street, Des Moines, WA 98198

“• Saturday, June 15, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Station 62, 31617 1st Ave S., Federal Way, WA 98003

“Come join us for a day filled with fun and gratitude as we honor 75 years of service to our communities. We look forward to continuing to serve you for the next 75 years and beyond!

“These events have been created on Facebook, so let us know which one you plan on attending!”