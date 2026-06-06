On Thursday, June 4, 2026, the Des Moines Committee of the Whole and Study Session tackled critical issues shaping the city’s immediate future and long-term vision.

From a ticking clock on controversial airport expansion plans to crucial first-quarter public safety updates, city leaders faced pressing community challenges head-on.

However, the meeting also looked toward a brighter horizon, featuring an inspiring presentation on how strategic municipal infrastructure improvements, like undergrounding utility lines and rerouting commuter traffic, could transform downtown Des Moines into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly destination.

Airport Expansion Info

Area cities asked the Port to give everyone more time to review how plans to expand Seatac Airport might affect the region, but that extra time was not granted. This means that local governments as well as residents have until July 21 to review and comment on the Sustainable Airport Master Plan.

It was officially determined that the expansion will have “no significant impact” to local cities. They believe the airport would see the same growth in the future whether it expands or not. They say the expansion, which includes 19 additional aircraft gates, will just improve efficiency.

A public informational meeting is planned by Des Moines & Burien for July 14 at 6 p.m. at the Burien council chambers. Public meetings held by the Port itself can be found at the link above.

Quarterly Public Safety Update

Police Chief Ted Boe said that in addition to the annual update, he will now be giving quarterly updates on public safety. This update covered the first quarter of 2026, which saw domestic violence rise by 30 to 40% above last year. However, Chief Boe reported that property crimes of all types were down.

The department is currently understaffed by five officers; this includes one newly created position funded by House Bill 2015. Boe said it takes 18 to 24 months to get a new officer fully vetted and trained. Some candidates drop out during the arduous process, in which case the department must start over with a new trainee. The five positions have new officers lined up to fill them, it just takes time to do it right.

Des Moines Police were given free upgraded tasers, when the Department of Fish & Wildlife recently got the newest model and passed along their old ones. Boe said this was an improvement for local police, and a $100,000 value at no charge.

Police have doubled the amount of DUI enforcement this year. Speed camera revenue is down, which Boe said is the response we want from the cameras over time. It means people are learning to drive the speed limit. He said most people are issued just one ticket, with a low rate of recidivism. 90% of the city’s traffic cam tickets are issued to non-residents.

There is just one code enforcement officer. This person has 143 open cases they are currently working on, so there is no time for proactive code enforcement. Members of the public are encouraged to report anything that might be a code issue to the city. Concerns can be reported on the city’s website. Chief Boe said code enforcement is meant to both protect property value by keeping Des Moines beautiful, and of course to keep people safe by ensuring things are done properly.

The city has contracted with CARES for full animal control services, but there is still an issue of what to do with dogs that are picked up by officers. It can take CARES hours to respond, depending on when a stray is collected. This takes up valuable police time. To correct this, Boe said they are in the process of building out two dog runs so they have temporary safe holding, allowing officers to get back to their jobs.

Municipal Infrastructure Improvements Presentation

The council heard a presentation from Psomas on the ways in which infrastructure improvements can transform communities. Psomas has helped to redesign the downtown areas of Duvall, Langley, Redmond, and Burien, among others. Redmond’s downtown improvements won a “Great Streets of America” contest. Burien’s downtown was described as “the best Main Street between Seattle & Tacoma.”

Examples of infrastructure improvements include removing aerial wires, improving sidewalks, building gathering space and parks, and improving traffic and parking. Once the infrastructure is improved, it is easier to attract developers, who will then follow the design principals that would be put in place.

It was mentioned that most of the traffic through downtown Des Moines is commuters who likely neither live nor work in town; they are just trying to get through. Having that through-traffic rerouted will make downtown quieter. Some business owners worry that this will reduce customers. However, a redesigned downtown could be more of a destination, improving the customer base for local businesses, rather than a place drivers are just trying to pass by. In addition, Mayor Yoshiko Grace Matsui thought that locals will find getting to and around downtown much easier once commuters aren’t using Marine View Drive as a highway.

It was mentioned that undergrounding wires is very expensive, but it can be transformative. With the kind of views that can be found all over Des Moines, getting those electrical wires underground would make a noticeable improvement for visitors and residents alike. The next step for Des Moines is to create a strategic plan, something that is in the works.

Video

Below is full, raw video of this meeting:

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