REMINDER : The Des Moines Legacy Foundation will host its fourth annual Bayside Diamond Ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. this Saturday night, June 6, at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

This event will raise money to support kids, seniors and the arts in Des Moines. The foundation has worked since 1999 to enrich the community through arts and recreation.

The themed evening event promises a glamorous atmosphere with live music, interactive entertainment, gourmet treats and prizes for guests dressed to impress.

Event Highlights

Champagne welcome

Live acoustic tribute to Neil Diamond

DJ Bugzy Beatdown spinning party hits

Live interviews with Stick Lounge Podcast

Gourmet charcuterie and desserts

Photo opportunities, table serenades and interactive entertainment

Dress-to-dazzle theme with prizes for best looks

Event Details

WHAT: Bayside Diamond Ball Party

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Yacht Club (map below)

Tickets Still Available

Prices listed on the event flyer are $150 for VIP, $100 for general admission and $75 for seniors 65 and older.

Table options include $1,500 for a VIP table of 10, $800 for a reserved table of eight and $1,000 for a reserved table of 10.

Tickets are still available at:

Sponsors listed on the event flyer include Anthony’s HomePort Restaurant, Alaska Airlines, Holland America, Blue Origin, Salon Michelle, Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, The Waterland Blog and the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

The foundation’s website says the group has supported senior services, human services, youth services, parks, playground equipment, visual and performing arts, recreation and program scholarships in Des Moines.

We’ll see you there!

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