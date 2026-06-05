REMINDER : The Normandy Park Community Club (“The Cove”) will host its annual Giant Rummage Sale this Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the annual one-day event will feature a wide variety of rummage sale items, crafts and community vendors.

The sale is open to shoppers seeking bargains as well as individuals interested in reserving seller space. Indoor and outdoor seller spaces are available for $30 (there is limited space – reserve your spot now using this secure form, or call the Cove office at (206) 242-3778).

Food will also be available onsite from the Little Chicken Burger food truck.

“Bargains will abound at this all out community sale,” organizers said in event materials. “Treasures and trinkets, junk and jewels, you might just find anything here.”

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