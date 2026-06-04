A Juneteenth-inspired progressive dining experience designed to celebrate local culture, community and small businesses is coming to the Des Moines Marina District on Friday night, June 19.

According to Seattle Means Business, the latest installment of its Des Moines Crawl Series will take participants on a guided culinary tour of three local restaurants on Juneteenth, offering curated tastings while highlighting the city’s waterfront business community.

Produced by Seattle Means Business in partnership with Friends of Des Moines Marina Steps, the event is intended to showcase the local establishments that help define the character of the Marina District.

STOP 1: BLUE FISH SUSHI: The evening will begin at 5 p.m. at Blue Fish Sushi, where guests will enjoy what organizers describe as a curated tasting experience featuring fresh sushi in the restaurant’s newly renovated space.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. at Blue Fish Sushi, where guests will enjoy what organizers describe as a curated tasting experience featuring fresh sushi in the restaurant’s newly renovated space. STOP 2: CROW’S NEST: The second stop will be Crow’s Nest, a family friendly pirate themed bar and grill that organizers say offers made from scratch comfort food and a neighborhood atmosphere.

The second stop will be Crow’s Nest, a family friendly pirate themed bar and grill that organizers say offers made from scratch comfort food and a neighborhood atmosphere. STOP 3: PORTOVINO: The event will conclude at PortoVino Italian Restaurant with desserts and curated wine tastings. Organizers describe the family owned restaurant as known for its welcoming atmosphere and authentic Italian flavors.

According to Seattle Means Business, the Des Moines Crawl Series is designed to encourage participants to discover local businesses, meet new people and experience the city through food and community engagement.

Space is Limited – RSPV Now

Space for the event is limited, and organizers are asking interested participants to RSVP directly with Bettina Carey at 206-349-4297.

Organizers also noted that Friends of Des Moines Marina Steps is a private organization and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the City of Des Moines government or its agencies.

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