REMINDER: Break out your capes, cosplay, comic books and taped-up glasses – Kent’s biggest celebration of nerddom will take over Downtown Kent from Noon–7 p.m. this Saturday, June 6 with the FREE Nerd Party.
This family-friendly event is for nerds, geeks, gamers, collectors and pop culture fans of all ages.
Presented by The Game Shelf, this geeky event will transform the streets of historic downtown Kent and participating businesses into a celebration of nerd culture.
Attendees will find themselves immersed in a world of fantasy, science fiction, anime, cosplay, and more.
The event will feature:
- Artists, Authors, and Vendors
- Special Guests & Signings
- Cosplay Contest with prizes
- Level Up! Vocal Ensemble Performance
- Indie Game Demos by Seattle Indies
- Level Up! Vocal Ensemble Performance
- Beer & Cider Garden presented by 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Seapine Brewing Company
- Lego Museum by SeaLUG
- Train Displays
- Flash Tattoos by Jurassic Ink Tattoo Co.
- Sensory Room for recharging
- Aerialist & drag performances
- Historical European Martial Arts by Hawkwood’s Troupe
- Japanese Arcade Games by 100 Yen Life
- Live music by Cool Nerd Mark
- Themed food & drinks at local businesses including Sweet Themes Bakery
- Food trucks
- Kent Nerd Party Tshirts for purchase
- Hands on robotics demos by Blaze Robotics Academy
- Readings at Moore Than Rocks
Watch exciting performances and contests, play indie game demos or try your hand at Historical European Martial Arts, and shop for nerdy goods—from handmade gifts to retro collectables—to your heart’s content. Don’t miss out on the Kent Nerd Party! Mark your calendar for June 6th.
For more information and updates, visit: Kent Nerd Party 2026 – Kent Downtown Partnership
Tickets Now Available
FREE tickets are available here:
https://kentnerdpaty26.eventbrite.com
This event is brought to you by the Kent Downtown Partnership (a 501c3 non-profit organization), The Game Shelf, and Page Turner Books.