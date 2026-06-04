REMINDER : Break out your capes, cosplay, comic books and taped-up glasses – Kent’s biggest celebration of nerddom will take over Downtown Kent from Noon–7 p.m. this Saturday, June 6 with the FREE Nerd Party.

This family-friendly event is for nerds, geeks, gamers, collectors and pop culture fans of all ages.

Presented by The Game Shelf, this geeky event will transform the streets of historic downtown Kent and participating businesses into a celebration of nerd culture.

Attendees will find themselves immersed in a world of fantasy, science fiction, anime, cosplay, and more.

The event will feature:

Watch exciting performances and contests, play indie game demos or try your hand at Historical European Martial Arts, and shop for nerdy goods—from handmade gifts to retro collectables—to your heart’s content. Don’t miss out on the Kent Nerd Party! Mark your calendar for June 6th.

For more information and updates, visit: Kent Nerd Party 2026 – Kent Downtown Partnership

Tickets Now Available

FREE tickets are available here:

This event is brought to you by the Kent Downtown Partnership (a 501c3 non-profit organization), The Game Shelf, and Page Turner Books.

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