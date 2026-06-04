Mount Rainier High School students will showcase their musical and artistic talents during the school’s New Orleans Art Fest 2026, a free community celebration set for Friday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the school’s Des Moines campus.

The event will feature live student performances inspired by the sounds of New Orleans, including classic jazz selections and a high energy Second Line band, alongside a student art gallery, silent auctions, raffles, craft tables and interactive activities for all ages.

Admission is FREE, and organizers are encouraging families, neighbors and community members to attend and celebrate the creativity and hard work of Mount Rainier’s student musicians and artists.

“We hope you can come celebrate the creativity, passion, and hard work of our Ram musicians and artists as we bring the joy and spirit of New Orleans to MRHS for one incredible night,” Instrumental Music Director Ashley La-Nolasco said.

In addition to the performances and exhibits, dinner plates catered by local restaurant Creole Soul will be available for purchase. Organizers are asking guests who plan to dine at the event to reserve dinner tickets in advance through an online RSVP form here .

The festival also will include silent auctions and raffles featuring prizes, as well as hands on craft activities designed for attendees of all ages.

Mount Rainier High School said the evening is intended to bring together students, families and the broader community while highlighting the achievements of its arts and music programs under the festive theme of New Orleans culture.

“Laissez les bons temps rouler!” organizers said in the announcement.

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