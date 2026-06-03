Residents and visitors from across South King County are invited to celebrate the city’s connection to Sixgill Sharks during the “Shark in the Park” festival on Sunday, July 12.

According to event organizers, the family friendly celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Redondo Beach and will feature food, music and local vendors as the city highlights its identity as the “Sixgill Shark Capital of the World.”

The event also will include the grand opening of a new fishing pier and the official renaming of Sixgill Shark Way S., according to promotional materials.

Organizers said the celebration will require closing the street at Redondo Beach for what they describe as “a massive community party.”

The event is being promoted by Highline College, the Mast Center Aquarium at Highline College and the City of Des Moines.

Promotional materials encourage families to attend, describing the event as “a ‘Shark tastic’ day for the whole family.”

Additional information is available through the event website, accessible online here or through the QR code included on the official event flyer.

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