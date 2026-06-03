This month, the world’s biggest sporting event comes to our region, and there’s no better place to kick off the excitement than at the Tukwila United Block Party on Saturday, June 13.

On June 13, the City of Tukwila invites residents and visitors alike to gather on Baker Boulevard in Tukwila’s Southcenter District for a free, family-friendly celebration of soccer, culture, and community. From 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the street will transform into a vibrant festival filled with live entertainment, great food, and activities for all ages.

The Tukwila United Block Party is more than a watch party—it’s a celebration of the diverse cultures and communities that make Tukwila so special. Guests can enjoy live match viewing alongside fellow fans.

Live Match Schedule:

Qatar vs. Switzerland: 12 p.m.

Brazil vs. Morocco: 3 p.m.

Haiti vs. Scotland: 6 p.m.

Throughout the day, attendees can explore a variety of local food trucks serving up delicious eats, enjoy live music performances, and experience cultural dance presentations that showcase the global spirit of the game.

Families will find plenty to keep kids entertained with interactive activities and hands-on fun designed for all ages.

Guests 21 and older can also relax and enjoy the beer garden while soaking in the festival atmosphere.

Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or simply looking for a fun way to spend the day with friends and family, the Tukwila United Block Party offers something for everyone.

Wear your team colors, bring your cheering spirit, and join fellow fans in celebrating the sport that brings the world together.

The event is free and open to the public – learn more at:

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