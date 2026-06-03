All are invited to support DAWN during a fundraising event from 6-9 p.m. at Kent Station this Friday night, June 5.

The event, called “Hot Havana Nights,” will benefit DAWN, with organizers stating that 100% of proceeds will go directly to support the organization’s work.

According to DAWN, registration for the event has been extended and will remain open until 10 a.m. on June 5. Organizers said they hope most attendees register by Tuesday to assist with planning.

Here’s more info:

“Join DAWN and Kent Station for Hot Havana Nights Casino Night, an exciting adults-only (ages 21+) fundraising event supporting DAWN’s mission to provide advocacy, support, and resources for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. “This vibrant Havana-inspired evening brings the community together for a memorable night of connection, entertainment, and impact. “Guests will enjoy casino-style entertainment, dinner, cocktails, music, and raffles — all while helping support services that create safety, hope, and healing within our community. “Every ticket purchased helps further DAWN’s work and provides meaningful support for those navigating some of life’s most difficult circumstances. “Together, we can help survivors access critical resources, rebuild stability, and move toward a future free from abuse. “Your evening includes:

• Dinner buffet

• Two drinks

• Casino-style entertainment and gaming experience

• Access to DAWN-hosted raffles and fundraising opportunities “Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy friendly competition at professional casino-style gaming tables while competing for the Casino Champion Trophy presented by DAWN to the guest with the most casino bucks at the end of the night. “Space is limited. Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

Tickets Available Now

DAWN encouraged residents throughout South King County to participate in the event and help support its mission through ticket purchases and attendance.

Purchase Tickets: https://dawnrising.ejoinme.org/buytickets

Registration Event Page: https://dawnrising.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/HotHavanaNights/tabid/1592115/Default.aspx

Additional information and registration details are available through DAWN’s website.

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