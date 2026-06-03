The Mount Rainier High School Booster Club is inviting parents, staff, alumni and community members to gather for its 4th Annual ‘Ram Jam’ fundraising event at the Normandy Park Cove this Friday night, June 5.

The evening is designed as “a night of fun, fundraising and community” while supporting the organization’s ongoing goals and activities for Mount Rainier High School.

The booster club describes ‘Ram Jam’ as “a night to come together as parents, staff, alumni and friends.”

The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at The Cove, located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive in Normandy Park (map below).

Attendees will be served a light meal, and a no-host bar offering beer and wine will be available, according to event organizers.

Community members can support the fundraiser by purchasing tickets, making a cash donation, donating an item for the event or registering for the auction.

The Mount Rainier Booster Club thanked supporters for helping advance the group’s mission and goals through the annual fundraiser.

Links

For more info, including purchasing tickets, visit:

To view the online auction catalog:

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