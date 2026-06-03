The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is inviting high school students from across Washington and beyond to take part in the 55th Annual Green River College All High School Drags and Car Show on Friday, June 5, at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

The event, known as “Beat the Heat,” will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Pacific Raceways (map below), and will give students a chance to race against KCSO patrol vehicles on a quarter mile drag strip.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the event is open to high school students with vehicles capable of completing the course from the starting line to the finish line.

“This is your chance to challenge the King County Sheriff’s Office on the track and race against our patrol vehicles,” police said in announcing the event.

Organizers said students will compete against their peers for school bragging rights while participating in one of the region’s longest running youth drag racing events.

In addition to racing, attendees can view a Green River College race car exhibition, a Super Pro wheel standing drag race exhibition, a Cornwell Tools display, a junior dragster display and special feature race cars.

The event is presented in partnership with Green River College and includes support from Pacific Raceways, the Pacific Northwest Drag Racing Association, Cornwell Quality Tools and other sponsors.

The Sheriff’s Office described the event as an opportunity for students to enjoy a day of high performance vehicles and organized racing in a controlled track environment.

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