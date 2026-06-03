The Highline Amateur Radio Club (HARC) will join amateur radio operators across the country on Saturday, June 27 as part of the annual ARRL Field Day event at Marvista Park in Normandy Park.

According to HARC, members will begin setting up equipment around 9 a.m. on June 27, and radio operations and demonstrations are expected to take place from approximately 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is part of ARRL Field Day, a nationwide activity organized by the American Radio Relay League that brings together amateur radio operators to practice and demonstrate radio communications.

HARC participates in the annual event and is inviting community members to learn more about amateur radio and the local radio operator community.

Club representatives said they would welcome public interest in the event and the role amateur radio operators play in communications and community service.

The event will be held at Marvista Park in Normandy Park and is open to those interested in learning more about amateur radio operations and the amateur radio community.

Additional information about the club is available through HARC’s website at highlinearc.org.

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