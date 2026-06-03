South King Media earned a second place award in the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards for its video coverage of Burien’s 2025 Arts-A-Glow festival.

According to results released Monday, June 1, the recognition came in the Feature (Soft News) Small category for the story “VIDEO: Burien’s amazing Arts A Glow festival shines with lanterns, art and joyful crowds Saturday night,” by Bryan Dutt (view the video below).

The honored story focused on Burien’s Arts-A-Glow Festival, an annual community celebration known for its lantern displays, public art and family-friendly atmosphere. The next event will be held in Downtown Burien on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Judges praised Dutt’s coverage for capturing the spirit of the community event.

“Love how this event brought a community together,” judges wrote in comments accompanying the award results.

The SPJ Northwest Excellence in Journalism Awards recognize journalistic work from news organizations and journalists across five states in the Pacific Northwest.

Video

Below is Dutt’s awesome, award-winning video:

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