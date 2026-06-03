The Highline Heritage Museum and the American Association of University Women will host a free historical storytelling presentation on Saturday, June 13, highlighting the life and legacy of Bertha Knight Landes, who became Seattle’s first woman mayor in 1926 and the first woman mayor of any major metropolitan city in the United States.

The event, titled “Patch-Work Politics,” will begin at 2 p.m. in the museum’s main gallery. While admission is free, organizers are encouraging attendees to donate $10 to help offset event costs.

The presentation will feature Northwest storyteller and actress Debbie Dimitre, who has been performing historical and dramatic storytelling programs since 1987. According to event organizers, Dimitre uses costumes, first person portrayals and historical storytelling to bring women and girls from American history to life for audiences of all ages.

The program will focus on Landes’ groundbreaking political career and her historic election as Seattle mayor a century ago.

According to the Highline Heritage Museum, Dimitre’s performances are known for combining education, entertainment and historical interpretation. Organizers said she often performs by the light of a kerosene lamp while portraying historical figures in a style that is uniquely her own.

The event is being presented by the American Association of University Women in partnership with the Highline Heritage Museum.

According to AAUW, the organization works to empower women and girls through support for higher education opportunities and advocacy for gender equity. The organization said it has been advancing women’s rights and educational opportunities for more than 140 years.

The June 13 presentation is expected to offer attendees an opportunity to learn about a pioneering figure in Pacific Northwest history through an immersive storytelling experience.

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