The Orchestra of Flight is inviting instrumental musicians from across South King County to participate in a free community reading session on Saturday, June 6, at St. Elizabeth Church in Burien (map below).

The informal event will run from 10 a.m. to Noon and will feature a variety of classical and popular selections from the orchestra’s music library.

Organizers said the gathering is designed as a relaxed opportunity for musicians to sight read music, meet fellow performers and enjoy making music together.

The Orchestra of Flight said the event is open to instrumental musicians who play at a high school level or above. String players are especially encouraged to attend.

“There is no cost to attend,” the organization said in its event announcement.

The reading session will be held at St. Elizabeth Church, located at 1005 SW 152nd Street in Burien.

Following the music session, participants are invited to stay for snacks and conversation.

Organizers describe the event as a welcoming environment for musicians interested in connecting with others in the local music community while exploring selections from the orchestra’s library.

Register by June 4

Advance registration is requested by June 4 – click here to register, or scan the QR code below.

Questions may be directed to the Orchestra of Flight at info@orchestraofflight.org.

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