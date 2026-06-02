The Burien Elks Lodge #2143 is inviting community members to learn more about its programs and services during an Open House and Membership Drive on Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet Elks members from local and state committees and learn about a variety of programs that support youth, veterans and the broader community.

The organization describes its mission as “Making a difference in your community since 1959.”

The open house will highlight several initiatives and services offered through the lodge, including:

Scholarship programs for youth and adults

Veterans services and assistance

Hoop Shoot program for children

Drug awareness programs

Community support programs

Children’s programs

Social activities

Additional community and member services

The event is open to the public and is intended to provide information about Elks programs while introducing prospective members to the organization.

Light refreshments and nonalcoholic beverages will be served during the event, according to the Burien Elks Lodge.

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#burienelks2143 #OpenHouse #membershipopenhouse #buriencommunity #wegivebacktoourcommunity #nonprofitorganization

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