The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park will be presenting its 17th Annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 with an unforgettable lineup of world-class blues music, exceptional Northwest craft beers, and a mission that directly benefits local youth and community programs.

A limited number of discounted Early Bird tickets are on sale here now!

Set against the stunning backdrop of Puget Sound, Blues & Brews has become one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier summer music festivals. Guests will enjoy four outstanding live performances, an extensive selection of craft beers from some of the region’s finest breweries, delicious food offerings, and a festival atmosphere unlike any other.

Held in Des Moines’ natural waterfront amphitheater, the festival combines incredible music, spectacular scenery, and community spirit into one remarkable experience.

2026 Music Lineup

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CD Woodbury Band

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Too Slim and the Taildraggers

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Northwest Blues Stars

While attendees come for the music and brews, the true impact of the festival extends far beyond a single day of entertainment. As a Rotary-led event, 100% of net proceeds are invested back into the community through charitable programs and local initiatives.

A primary beneficiary of the festival is Highline Music4Life, an organization dedicated to providing musical instruments to students who otherwise would not have access to them. Festival proceeds help place instruments into the hands of aspiring young musicians, opening doors to educational opportunities and lifelong enrichment through music.

For 17 years, the beloved Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest has brought together music lovers, craft beer enthusiasts, community leaders, and supporters of local causes. The 2026 festival promises to continue that tradition with an incredible day of blues, brews, and giving back.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities, and festival updates, visit the festival website and follow the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park on social media.

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