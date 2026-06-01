The annual Strawberry Festival will return to Burien Town Square Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, bringing two days of family-friendly entertainment, food, vendors and community activities to downtown Burien.

According to Discover Burien, the Strawberry Festival is one of B-Town’s longest-standing traditions and remains a popular community event that draws residents and visitors for a weekend of live entertainment and classic festival attractions.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, at Burien Town Square Park.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors, merchant booths and a children’s activity area featuring entertainment for families.

Saturday, June 20:

A hands-on petting zoo where children can meet and interact with animals

where children can meet and interact with animals Touch-a-Truck activities that allow children to explore trucks and other large vehicles up close

Sunday, June 21:

B-Town Derby Box Car Races , where kids ages 16 and under are invited to race homemade cars downhill ( sign up here )

, where kids ages 16 and under are invited to race homemade cars downhill ( ) The Father’s Day Car Show, featuring classic cars, hot rods and local auto pride

Discover Burien said the festival offers activities and attractions for a wide range of interests, whether visitors come for the live entertainment, family activities, automobiles or community atmosphere.

The organization is also seeking vendors and sponsors for the event and has opened registration for participants interested in the B-Town Derby box car races.

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