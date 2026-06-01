The Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s Bayside Diamond Ball – coming this Saturday night, June 6 – will benefit local aquatic education, scholarships and other community programs.

Organizers say the annual event helps support programs that provide local children and families with access to educational and recreational opportunities throughout the Des Moines area.

In a promotional video released ahead of the event (see below), Mount Rainier Pool Aquatics Manager Emmitt Sevores said the foundation has helped expand access to swim lessons and lifeguard training programs through scholarship funding.

“The Des Moines Legacy Foundation plays a big role in our community,” Sevores said. “They’ve offered us the ability to give scholarships back to our community so that the people in maybe lower income places can participate in our swim lessons program as well as our lifeguard trainings.”

According to Sevores, the scholarships help residents participate in swim instruction programs ranging from lessons for infants as young as 6-months-old through adult swim classes.

The support also helps fund lifeguard training opportunities that include first aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator, or AED, instruction.

Sevores said Mount Rainier Pool provided swim lessons to more than 1,300 people during 2025 and hopes to continue serving similar numbers in 2026.

“With the help of Des Moines Legacy Foundation and their scholarships, we’ve had an all-time high for our scholarships,” Sevores said.

The foundation says the Bayside Diamond Ball is designed to support programs that provide aquatic education and community resources for local families.

“The Bayside Diamond Ball 2026 is a unique opportunity to directly support programs like these and help ensure that local children and families continue to have access to quality aquatic education and community resources,” the foundation said in promotional materials.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. this coming Saturday, June 6 at the Des Moines Yacht Club (map below).

More info is available on the Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s website.

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