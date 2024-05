Des Moines Police are seeking the public’s help finding Brandon Hourn, 25 – aka “Queen Bee” – who has been missing since May 7, 2024:

Brandon HOURN (25 YOA)

AKA Queen Bee

5’09” 150

GENDER IDENTITY SHE/HER

Brandon was last seen on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

She was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and needs medication.

Brandon may have hair extensions/wig. She is transitioning to female.

If you have seen her, please contact the Des Moines Police Department ar (206) 878-3301, or call 911.