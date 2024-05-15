The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public to help find Naomi Lopez De La O, a 15-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
- Naomi left her family home on Tuesday, May 14.
- She was last seen wearing a gray zipper hoody and light blue jeans.
- She has a piercings on her eyebrow and nose.
- Naomi may be with her boyfriend, “Christian.”
5’01” 115 LBS
IT IS ILLEGAL TO HARBOR A MINOR/RUNAWAY AND MAY RESULT IN JAIL AND FINE. DON’T GET STUCK. PLEASE CALL 911.