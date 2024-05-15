The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public to help find Naomi Lopez De La O, a 15-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Naomi left her family home on Tuesday, May 14.

She was last seen wearing a gray zipper hoody and light blue jeans.

She has a piercings on her eyebrow and nose.

Naomi may be with her boyfriend, “Christian.”

Naomi LOPEZ – DE LA O (15 YOA)

5’01” 115 LBS

IT IS ILLEGAL TO HARBOR A MINOR/RUNAWAY AND MAY RESULT IN JAIL AND FINE. DON’T GET STUCK. PLEASE CALL 911.

If you’ve seen her or have any information about her, please contact Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301.

Or CALL 911.