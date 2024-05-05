It will be a beautiful day in Des Moines on Saturday, May 11, 2024 (at least we hope), and there are two events you will not want to miss:
- The Des Moines Yacht Club South Sound Opening Day of Boating Season
- Destination Des Moines’ 2024 Waterland Wine and Art Walk from Noon – 5 p.m.
South Sound Opening Day of Boating Season
May 10 – 12, 2024
Friday, May 10:
- Car Show – Karaoke/Lip Sync Challenge – Elvis Style!
- 6 – 9 p.m.: Social at DMYC. BYOB, appetizer included.
Saturday, May 11
- 3 – 4 p.m.: Flag Ceremony at DMYC (Attire: dress whites, no hats and gloves)
- 6 p.m.: Happy Hour – Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii” Hawaiian attire suggested – BYOB, mixers provided.
- 7 – 8 p.m.: Dinner – $35/person. Menu: Teriyaki Chicken, Fried Rice, Salad and Dessert
- 8 – 11p.m.: Dance the night away to the Raucous
Sunday, May 12
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Past Commodores Pancake Breakfast at DMYC ($TBD/person)
Waterland Wine & Art Walk
Saturday, May 11, 2024: Noon–5 p.m.
- 10 Locations in Marina District
- FEATURED WINES Wines from the Northwest plus other regions
- 10 TASTES included with ticket/Additional tastes $5 each
- Advance tickets $30
Day of Event tickets $38 available at John L. Scott-Des Moines and Kaihana Sushi
More info at https://www.destinationdesmoines.org
Or email [email protected].
Purchase tickets at:
www.eventbrite.com/e/waterland-wine-art-walk-tickets-885811896227
Or scan the QR code below:
This event supports the Annual Waterland Parade and Free Children Events on July 20.