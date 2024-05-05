It will be a beautiful day in Des Moines on Saturday, May 11, 2024 (at least we hope), and there are two events you will not want to miss:

South Sound Opening Day of Boating Season
May  10 – 12, 2024

Friday, May 10:

  • Car Show – Karaoke/Lip Sync Challenge – Elvis Style!
  • 6 – 9 p.m.: Social at DMYC. BYOB,  appetizer included.

Saturday, May 11

  • 3 – 4 p.m.: Flag Ceremony at DMYC (Attire:  dress whites, no hats and gloves)
  • 6 p.m.:  Happy Hour – Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii” Hawaiian attire suggested –  BYOB, mixers provided.
  • 7 – 8 p.m.: Dinner – $35/person. Menu: Teriyaki Chicken, Fried Rice, Salad and Dessert
  • 8 – 11p.m.: Dance the night away to the Raucous

Sunday, May 12

  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Past Commodores Pancake Breakfast at DMYC ($TBD/person)

More info here.

Waterland Wine & Art Walk
Saturday, May 11, 2024: Noon–5 p.m.

  • 10 Locations in Marina District
  • FEATURED WINES Wines from the Northwest plus other regions
  • 10 TASTES included with ticket/Additional tastes $5 each
  • Advance tickets $30

Day of Event tickets $38 available at John L. Scott-Des Moines and Kaihana Sushi

More info at https://www.destinationdesmoines.org

Or email [email protected].

Purchase tickets at:

www.eventbrite.com/e/waterland-wine-art-walk-tickets-885811896227  

Or scan the QR code below:

This event supports the Annual Waterland Parade and Free Children Events on July 20.

