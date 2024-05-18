Des Moines City Manager’s Weekly Report for week ending May 17, 2024

New Communications Director

The City announced earlier this week that Nicole Nordholm has been appointed to be the City’s new Communications Director. Over the last 18 months, a professional consultant conducted a comprehensive review of the City’s communication methods and strategies. This process involved extensive engagement with the community, staff and the City Council. One of the outcomes of the study was the strong recommendation that the City retain a full time communications director.

Nicole Nordholm has her Masters of Public Administration (MPA) and has worked for the City of Des Moines for over 6 years in several departments. She has served as a Management Analyst as well as the Parks, Recreation and Senior Services Director and most recently as the Community Events and Services Director. Her education, experience and familiarity with the City will allow her to hit the ground running on day one.

I firmly believe that we as a City have a great story to tell, and we are proud of the work that

we do. Historically we have not had a dedicated staff member to actively tell that story to the

community. I am excited that the Council and the community put such a priority on

communication that we are able to make this move.

Senior Services Update

The Senior Activity Center is open and back in full swing! In honor of Asian American and

Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, lunch has featured AAPI inspired cuisine. Also back

by popular demand – Wednesday Walks, Tech Support classes, and Out to Dinner excursions!

Find out about these offerings and more by contacting staff at 206-878-1642, or checking the website here.



Spotlight SEA International Airport Advertising Program

Did you know, as part of our partnership with Seattle Southside, we participate in the

Spotlight Program at SEA International Airport? This program launched in 2017 and helps

increase awareness, promotes visitation and highlights the unique offerings our City (and

region) have to offer. We advertise quarterly at the airport, and are currently finalizing this

next rounds messaging and art to be on display. More info can be found here.

Public Works Week

May 19-25 is National Public Works Week. This nationally recognized week exists to celebrate the men and women across the country who provide and maintain our infrastructure and advance the quality of life for all. The services our City of Des Moines Public Works crews provide are essential to keeping our community running. We can thank our Public Works for maintaining the City’s stormwater facilities, parks, streets, and much more!

Food Trucks

Year two of our food truck pilot program is up and running, and there are a wide array of

delicious options to choose from!

Tasty Tuesdays at the Marina, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. for lunch.

Tastes & Tunes at the Marina – Quarterdeck, Thursday and Sunday from 4–7 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Redondo Beach, 4:30–7:30 p.m. (begins June 7).

Field House Events Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

We’ve got you covered close to every day of the week. Support your local businesses and try

some of our regions tasty and unique food. More info can be found here including which food truck will be serving on each date.

Marina Paid Parking Update

A friendly reminder that beginning Monday, May 20th, the parking gates at the Marina will be lowered to begin a two week trial period, allowing the public to get used to operating the new system. No payment will be required until June 3rd. Signs are displayed letting the public know the trial period dates and the live date. All the details you need to know can be found here.

Meetings of Interest

In addition to day-to-day administrative duties, this week I met with Mayor Buxton to discuss upcoming City issues. I met with Mayor Buxton and Deputy Mayor Steinmetz to discuss economic development opportunities. I hosted a roundtable meeting with the City’s Department Directors to discuss current and upcoming issues. I met with Councilmember

Harris to discuss topics of interest to him. Finally, I met with the Chief and Executive Director of South King Fire to discuss topics of mutual interest and concern.

City Council Meeting Summary

There was no City Council meeting this week as the Council does not generally meet on the

third Thursday of the month. There is also no City Council meeting next week.

Sports Update

I was gearing up all week to write an in-depth summary of the kick-off of the WNBA season

this week only to wake up this morning to see that the #1 ranked golfer in the world had been arrested for felony assault while driving into the PGA Championship. Miraculously, Scottie Scheffler was released prior to his tee-time and shot an impressive -5 on the day to bring him into a tie for third place. The Mariners are back in first place and it’s never too early to be obsessing over the standings! Let’s hope the bats stay hot as we play three in Baltimore this weekend. The NBA playoffs continue and the Mavs are one win away from knocking out the Thunder (yes!). The Canucks play Saturday and are also one win away from moving onto the Conference Finals in the NHL playoffs. The Sounders take on the White Caps in Seattle on Saturday night and the Storm play Minnesota tonight and the Mystics on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

Tim George

Interim City Manager