Firefighters from South King Fire extinguished a blaze that engulfed a recreational vehicle in Des Moines on Saturday morning, May 18, 2024.

At 11:44 a.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to reports of an RV fire at Des Moines Memorial Drive S. & Marine View Drive S.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the RV fully involved.

No occupants were reported to be inside the vehicle, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any reported injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

