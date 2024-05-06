REMINDER : The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 2024 Regional Business Expo this Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the ShoWare Center, from 3 – 7 p.m.

This is a FREE expo that will include vendors, workshops, networking opportunities and more for local businesses, workers and others.

“Dive into the heart of innovation and community spirit at the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Regional Business Expo,” organizers said. “This year, we’re elevating the experience to unprecedented heights with the exciting addition of our new partners – the Governor’s Office for Regulatory Innovation and Assistance and the Community Connector Business Program. Together, we’re set to amplify our impact, offering unparalleled marketing support and invaluable resources to empower our businesses like never before!”

Visit our ILoveKent.net booth

Scott & Theresa Schaefer of South King Media be at this expo, so come find us to talk about local journalism, as well as to enter our raffle.

Discover Over 100 Vendors : Wander through a dazzling array of each showcasing the pinnacle of local entrepreneurship. From the latest in fashion and technology to the finest culinary treats and unique handmade crafts, we promise an exploration of our community’s boundless creativity and innovation.

NEW OPPORTUNITY:

“Join us for an enlightening 1.5-hour workshop hosted by pivotal Washington State agencies, designed to empower business owners with the knowledge and resources necessary for thriving in today’s competitive market. This session offers a rare opportunity to directly interact with representatives from the Secretary of State, Department of Revenue, Labor and Industries, Employment Security, and more, providing you with insights into compliance, taxation, employee management, and business growth strategies. Enhance your understanding of state regulations, discover invaluable services and programs, and learn how to leverage these for your business’s advantage, all while networking with fellow entrepreneurs and state officials.”

Date and Time:

Thursday May 9, 2024: 3 – 7 p.m.: 12 – 2 p.m.: Vendor Set up (closed to the public) 2 – 3 p.m.: vendor Networking mixer with light bites, beverages, and prizes 3 – 4:30 p.m.: Office of Regulatory workshops & Opening of the Expo 4:30 – 7 p.m.: Expo & taste of South King County



Fees/Admission:

FREE FOR THE PUBLIC

FEES APPLY FOR VENDORS

Location:

Showare Center, 625 W. James Street, Kent, WA: