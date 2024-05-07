Mother’s Day Ideas for Things to Do in Seattle Southside

Looking for some ideas for things to do for Mother’s Day? Look no further!

There are plenty of great Seattle Southside attractions for mom to enjoy. Have brunch, take a walk in the park or botanical gardens, relax at the spa, or indulge at a chocolate factory to make mom’s day.

WHAT ARE THE TOP EIGHT THINGS TO DO FOR MOTHER’S DAY IN SEATTLE SOUTHSIDE?

COPPERLEAF RESTAURANT & CEDARBROOK LODGE SPA • RHODODENDRON SPECIES GARDEN • DES MOINES BEACH PARK AND QUARTERDECK AT THE DES MOINES MARINA • THE MUSEUM OF FLIGHT • HIGHLINE SEATAC BOTANICAL GARDEN • SEATTLE CHOCOLATE • ZENITH HOLLAND NURSERY • MOTHER’S DAY EVENTS

