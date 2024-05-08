The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program – which starts July 10, 2024 – educates individuals in disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact our community.

Through CERT you can get trained in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Using the skills learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available.

CERT members are encouraged to support preparedness activities in the community to encourage households and businesses to prepare for emergencies and disasters.

Training is open to those who live or work in the cities of Burien, Des Moines, and Normandy Park.

This is a 4-week course taking place each Wednesday beginning on July 10, from 6–9 p.m., with the final drill taking place on Saturday, Aug. 3.

We ask those that enroll in this training commit to attending each day.

The Cities of Des Moines, Normandy Park & Burien are partnering to provide this FREE summer CERT Training.

Scan the QR Code below to register through Eventbrite, or click below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cert-buriendes-moines-training-tickets-889866814597

Questions?

Call (206) 870-6562.

SAVE THE DATES:

July 10—Aug. 3, 2024

Wednesday evenings, from 6 – 9 p.m. each week

Final drill is on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.