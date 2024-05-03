Inclusive Aesthetics in The Park Owner Grace Grymes Chapman, DNP, has announced a Grand Opening Open House and Ribbon Cutting event to be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 12-3 p.m. at their new location in the Normandy Park Towne Center.

She invites the community to come discover her vision brought to life.

“We are opening our doors soon in a new community in Normandy Park. It’s been a much anticipated move to finally have a space where my vision of beauty and healthcare come together to provide a unique experience for everyone regardless of age, race or gender.“ “You’re invited to an open house to meet the team, learn about the services to be offered, enjoy refreshments, product demos, permanent jewelry, give aways, and more! “Looking forward to seeing you there!“

Inclusive Aesthetics in the Park will offer aesthetic treatments, including anti-aging and acne treatments, wellness exams, hormone replacement and medical grade skin care products.

Mark your calendar and be sure to attend this exciting event welcoming a new business to our community.

WHEN: Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 12-3 p.m.

WHERE: 19987 First Ave South, Suite #103 in the Normandy Park Towne Center; telephone: 206-495-2256:

