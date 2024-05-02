REMINDER : Along with the Kent Community Foundation and the Kent School District, the City of Kent will be hosting an outdoor movie experience this Friday, May 3 and a STEM festival with an astronaut on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

These unique events are designed to inspire, educate, and bring our community together around the fascinating world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), showcasing the importance and impact of diversity and inclusivity in these fields.

Both events are FREE to attend!

Event details:

FRIDAY, MAY 3: Kherson Park, 307 W. Gowe Street:

7:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “A Million Miles Away“

Come celebrate #NationalSpaceDay and the kick off of our Space for All Weekend!

Come early to enjoy the park’s space-themed renovations and immerse yourself in added fun with the park’s Boeing-sponsored Space for Kidz app!

FREE popcorn will be provided while supplies last!

Remember to pack a blanket to sprawl out on the lawn. Low-backed beach chairs are also welcome! Please leave high-backed chairs at home so the view of others is not obstructed.

SATURDAY, MAY 4: ShoWare Center, 625 W James Street, Kent:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. : Interactive STEM activities for the whole family

: Interactive STEM activities for the whole family 2 – 3 p.m.: Keynote presentation by retired NASA Astronaut Jose M. Hernandez

Get ready to launch into a universe where science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) come alive! In partnership with the Kent Community Foundation and the Kent School District, we’re thrilled to invite you to our exhilarating, FREE Space for All STEM Festival, a celebration of diversity and inclusion that’s set to ignite minds and inspire dreams across our community.

This isn’t just any event; it’s a dynamic, interactive adventure for the whole family! From 11- 2pm, there will be many interactive activities from organizations such as Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, Open World, Space United, and more!

“We are incredibly honored to welcome astronaut Jose M. Hernandez whose remarkable journey from a migrant farmworker to space explorer stands as a testament to the power of diversity and perseverance in the science community,” officials said.

Born to migrant farm workers, Hernandez overcame the challenges of his early life through education and determination. After earning degrees in electrical engineering, he worked on advanced medical imaging technology before achieving his dream of becoming an astronaut. Selected by NASA in 2004, Hernandez flew on the STS-128 mission aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2009, contributing to International Space Station operations. A passionate advocate for STEM education, particularly among underrepresented communities, Hernandez’s story inspires countless individuals to reach for their dreams, no matter how distant they may seem.

While registration isn’t required, for planning, it’s helpful for organizers to have an idea of how many to expect (as of Tuesday morning April 30, 2024, we have over 3,000):