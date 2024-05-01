Anthony Barksdale, also known as Tony or Ant, is missing from Cleveland Ohio, but he may be in the Puget Sound area.

Police said that he made it out to our region and was most recently seen in Des Moines, Kent, Seattle and Bellevue.

“Anthony’s family wants to get him back into treatment and are desperate to find him and verify his welfare,” police said.

Age: 26

Hair: Dark (curly)

Eyes: Wears colored contacts

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 140 lbs.

Anthony was believed to be wearing navy blue shorts and a white t-shirt. He has diamond tattoos on the sides of his eyes, as well as throat and chest tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Horvath at 216-623-5118. Case # 2024-00086848

If you see Anthony AND/OR know where he is staying, please call 911 and advise them that Anthony is missing out of Ohio and give them the info on this post.