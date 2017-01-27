JOBS: KCLS seeking to hire Library Technical Assistants at Woodmont branch

The King County Library System is looking to hire:

King County Library System (KCLS) is seeking driven and skilled Library Technical Assistants to provide library customer service to patrons.

There are two positions open at Woodmont.

The Library Technical Assistant (LTA) position performs library operation and circulation duties and serves as a first point of referral for material-handling issues. The LTA position provides basic assistance to patrons with check-in and check-out and with locating requested materials, programs and services, in person or over the phone. Additionally, this position assists patrons with library accounts and technology, troubleshooting basic technology issues and reporting needs for repair and non-routine maintenance. The successful candidate for this position will evaluate and address multiple priorities, adapting to changing needs with a high standard of customer service.

For more information about our open LTA Job opportunities please navigate to www.kcls.org/employment/, clicking on “Search Jobs”.