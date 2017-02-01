Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce unveils new logo, rebranding

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce unveils new logo, rebranding

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce unveiled its brand new logo:

The Seattle Southside Chamber is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1989.

Here’s what the chamber said in a statement:

“We are proud to unveil the Chamber’s new logo to our members and community. It was important for us to tell our story of the commitment we have with the Regional Tourism Authority, while simultaneously retaining the unique focus and mission of the Chamber. We chose a diamond to evoke the prosperity and commitment of excellence the Chamber strives to achieve for our members. The movement and the union of the two “C’s” that form the “S” symbolize the balance synergy of serving our business community and our region; while acknowledging our founding principle that we are better and stronger together.”

Learn more about – or join – the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce here: http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

