Highline Premier Soccer Club tryouts will be Feb. 14-16

Sponsored Post

From new Advertiser Highline Premier Soccer Club:

Highline Premier Soccer Club (HPFC) is a premier soccer program dedicated to providing its surrounding communities a player-centric approach to competing at the highest levels of youth soccer.

HPFC is committed to enabling players from all backgrounds an opportunity to share in “the beautiful game” teaching sportsmanship, mental toughness, self-discipline, team work, and commitment. Our direct goal is to produce well-rounded and skillful players who have the character, discipline, and determination to compete at the highest levels of the sport. As one of the oldest soccer programs in the state, thousands of kids have passed through our program, many having the opportunity to continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level and beyond. With a long-standing history and top level experience, coaches and staff support our players in every part of their development as people, athletes, students, sons, daughters, and friends. Once you are a part of HPFC, you are part of a soccer family with a storied history and the support of their surrounding communities helping to make HPFC the club of choice.

HPFC is excited to kickoff their first session of tryouts for 2017 leading off with High School Boys from February 14-16 at Highline High School stadium. Check out http://highlinepremier.com/registration and learn more about this upcoming opportunity as well as additional information on the club and everything it has to offer. All High School boy’s teams are now holding Open Sessions for players who’d like to learn more about HPFC. If you would like to train in an open session or have questions, please visit our tryout page for more details, visit http://www.highlinepremier.com/tryouts.

