Seattle Southside Chamber announces new partnership with South King Media

This week, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce announced that it is forming a new media and marketing partnership with South King Media, publisher of six award-winning local news websites, including The Waterland and B-Town Blogs.

“South King Media have been dedicated members of our Chamber since 2008, and we’re happy to announce our new partnership,” Andrea H. Reay, CEO/President of the Chamber of Commerce, said.

In addition to The B-Town Blog, South King Media publishes local blogs for Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila and White Center. Their combined readership for 2016 exceeded 107,000 Sessions per month, delivering over 275,000 monthly Pageviews (impressions), as reported by Google Analytics.

What does this mean for Chamber members and our community? It means more unfettered access to Chamber events and more extensive media coverage across more platforms. You’ll see more regular news and information shared through a consistent column written by President and Chamber CEO-Andrea H. Reay. You’ll also be able to experience Chamber Luncheons through the popular Facebook Live Video Streaming that South King Media will provide.

“Members will benefit with this partnership because we’ll be able to do more marketing and promotion of our businesses and events,” Reay said. “The community will benefit because they’ll be able to stay more informed and have convenient access to information such as our legislative priority and advocacy work as well as other partnerships we are committed to for advancing our region as a leader in economic development and collective community impact.”

“We are excited to be teaming up with the chamber,” South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer added. “We value the impact that the Chamber continues to have on our local community for both businesses and residents. Since our founding in 2007, we have operated with the mission of promoting and strengthening our communities through independent local journalism. Partnering with the chamber – which shares similar objectives – will only help further that goal.”

South King Media is the leading online media publisher for the chamber’s coverage area, and is managed by Scott and his wife Theresa (pictured, left), who serves as Sales Manager for the independent, local company.

The next Chamber event members and the community are invited to is the annual Business Awards and Recognition Luncheon, coming this Friday, Feb. 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton located at 22406 Pacific Highway South in Des Moines. This is an excellent opportunity to join the community celebration and to say thank you to the businesses and individuals in our region that make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant. To register and for more information, please visit the Chamber website at www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com or call (206) 575-1633.

Special thanks to our host-Four Points by Sheraton and our event sponsors: BECU, Dollar Rent a Car, Highline College, Louise Strander, Crain Photography and South King Media.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The mission of the Chamber is to be a leader in Southwest King County and a regional voice and resource for building business success. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

About South King Media

South King Media is a network of six popular Local Blogs in the Southwest King County area that include The B-Town (Burien) Blog, The Waterland Blog (for Des Moines, WA), The SeaTac Blog, White Center Blog, Normandy Park Blog and Tukwila Blog. It is a totally independent “Mom and Pop” internet publishing company that produces award-winning local journalism, email newsletters, podcasts, video production, social media marketing and affordable advertising solutions. More information available at www.southkingmedia.com.

