VIDEO: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate market update
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate has provided a video update on recent real estate market activity in our area.
In less than a minute, you’ll get a clear and accurate update on real estate activity and price trends in our region.
Berkshire’s Housing Report videos feature current and historical local MLS data to give you a true market snapshot.
Click below to view this short video:
http://vs-portal.sundaysky.com/BHHSNW/bhhsnw_BurienHousingReport_residential/
Call Callie Lagasca for more details about your local market:
Real Estate BrokerBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices
