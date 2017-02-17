Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Video / VIDEO: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate market update

Sponsored Post

VIDEO: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate market update

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate has provided a video update on recent real estate market activity in our area.

In less than a minute, you’ll get a clear and accurate update on real estate activity and price trends in our region.

Berkshire’s Housing Report videos feature current and historical local MLS data to give you a true market snapshot.

Click below to view this short video:

http://vs-portal.sundaysky.com/BHHSNW/bhhsnw_BurienHousingReport_residential/

Call Callie Lagasca for more details about your local market:

